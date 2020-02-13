July 17, 1963 - February 10, 2020 Todd Kenneth Borton, 56, of Winston-Salem, NC, was called home by God on February 10, 2020. His family's devotion to one another and to their faith in Jesus Christ gave them strength to shed tears of both joy and mourning as he left them to be with the Lord. Todd was raised in Toledo, Ohio as the middle son of Edwin and Joann Borton. He graduated from Wilton High School in Wilton, CT where he excelled in baseball, football, and basketball. He continued his baseball career at Wake Forest University, where he met his future wife, Kathy, and graduated with an accounting degree in 1985. He began a financial career with Arthur Anderson & Company in Chicago and became a certified public accountant in the state of Illinois. He later worked in various capacities with investment management firms, including the Watson Wyatt Worldwide Atlanta office, Wachovia Asset Management, and Jacobs Asset Management in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. As a CFA and CAIA charter holder, he became managing principal and co-owner of Southeastern Advisory Services in 2001. For over three decades, he not only expertly guided clients in their investment decisions and management of their pension and 401(k) plans, but did so in a manner honoring to his primary callings as a husband and father. Putting his family first was his greatest delight. Throughout his years as a father, Todd gave his time generously to his children. He had a passion for the athletic community and loved coaching and volunteering in numerous capacities with Little League baseball, YMCA, Hoops 4 Him basketball, and RJ Reynolds athletics. As his children grew older, he was a devoted fan of Furman Men's Golf and Wake Forest Track and Field. As a proud Demon Deacon himself, he was an avid supporter of all of Wake Forest Athletics. Todd was also actively involved in numerous ministries at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, including Men and Missions, the Finance Committee, and High School Sunday School, and he could regularly be seen leading the congregation in their standing and kneeling from the front left pew of the church. He was generous, fun-loving, and a wonderful partner in marriage. He enjoyed cheering for his Deacs, grilling out, spending time in his boat on Lake Lure, and cherishing as much time as possible with his family and dear friends. Todd was purposeful and intentional in all things, and he stewarded his life faithfully as he and Kathy built a life together and raised their children. Todd will be dearly missed by many, including his beloved wife of 32 years, Katherine; his two children, Michael (Aubrie) of Atlanta, GA, and Chandler (Matthew) of Asheville, NC; his father, Edwin, of Lake Jovita, FL; his two brothers, Scott (Lisa) of Naperville, IL and Marc (Tanya) of Rogers, AR; loving in-laws; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and countless friends. Awaiting him in heaven is his mother, Joann. A celebration of Todd's life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Friday, February 14th at 2:00 PM. An opportunity to greet the family will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or to College Golf Fellowship. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
