November 17, 1924 - November 14, 2019 Joy Olene Southern Booth, 94, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Mrs. Booth was born on November 17, 1924, in Stokes County, to the late Wyatt Woodruff Southern and Hessie Bennett Southern. She retired over 30 years ago from Hanes Hosiery with 30 plus years of service. Mrs. Booth was a charter member and attended Matthews Chapel Church of Christ which is now known as Oak Summit Community Church. She loved her church and her church family was special to her. Mrs. Booth loved to sing and was a devoted choir member as well as served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She had countless friends who brought great joy and happiness to her life. She never met a stranger. Mrs. Booth was a faithful volunteer at the Samaritan ministries soup kitchen for many years and enjoyed helping others. She was married to John William Booth, Sr. for forty-two years, until his death in 1983. Their marriage brought forth three children; two sons who are left to cherish her wonderful memory, John William Booth, Jr. (Linda), Arnold Gray Booth (Ruth), and one daughter, Jayne Booth Matthews, who died July 16, 2017. In addition to her parents, husband, and daughter she is preceded in death by four sisters, Viola Cromer, Ila Bowen-Brown, Opal Dobbins, Lucille Throckmorton, and one brother, Dennis Southern. "Mommaw" leaves behind a beautiful legacy of seven grandchildren, Becky Booth, Chris Booth (Mauri), Jenni Booth, Chad Booth, Ben Booth (Vivian), Meredith Fogleman (Michael), and Morganne Gerdes (Shane); ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Ministries Winston-Salem Soup Kitchen, Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, or a charity of your choice. Her sons would like to thank all the physicians, nurses and many friends who tended their mother during the past few months and weeks. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
