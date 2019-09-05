September 3, 2019 Marion Booth (Nee: Golias), 98, of Winston Salem, NC (formerly of Bayonne, NJ), passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born to Paul and Helen Golias, she was the beloved wife of the late Alan Booth and the devoted mother of Carolann Zukowsky and her late husband Walter, Paul Rapcienski, Stephen Rapcienski and his wife Maribeth and Sharon Metro and her husband Robert and the loving grandmother of Karen Jimenez, Jill Bligh, Paul Rapcienski, Jr., Daniel and Jamie Rapcienski and Robert and Nicole Metro. She is survived by 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Evelyn Burke and the late Anna Maria Bezak. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the S. Fryczynski & Son Funeral Home, Bayonne. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from St. Mary R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 240 Ridge Road, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.fryczynskifuneralhome.com.
