March 25, 1921 - September 3, 2019 Marion Booth, 98, of Winston-Salem, N.C. (formerly of Bayonne N.J.), passed away on September 3, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care Facility. She was born in Bayonne, N.J. to Paul and Helen Golias on March 25, 1921. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Burke, daughters, Carolann Zukowsky and Sharon (Robert) Metro, sons, Paul Rapcienski and Stephen (Maribeth) Rapcienski; grandchildren, Jill Bligh, Karen Jimenez, Paul Rapcienski Jr. Daniel and Jamie Rapcienski, Robert and Nicole Metro; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Joseph, Gabrielle, Jacqueline, Zoie, Breana, Tessa, and Jack. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Alan, her sister Anna Maria (Bezak) and her parents. The family would like to thank the staff and the physicians of the Forsyth Medical Center, Trinity Elms Rehabilitation Center and Trellis Supportive Care for their care and support Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences can be left for the family at https://www.fryczynskifuneralhome.com. S. Fryczynski, Inc. 32-34 East 22nd Street

