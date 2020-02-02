December 20, 1932 - January 30, 2020 Arlie Mae Boone was born on December 20, 1932, in Suffolk, VA, to Richard and Nancy Boone. Arlie was the youngest girl of nine siblings. Arlie was educated in the Virginia school system and worked in a medical office in Suffolk just after high school. Her life of service and dedication to God started after she received Christ at the age of seventeen and became part of the Church of God in Christ. Arlie began her ministry passing gospel tracts and witnessing to the lost there in her hometown of Suffolk. She soon received her evangelist license through the teachings of the Church of God in Christ and started conducting revivals. Through her solid prayer life, wisdom, and teaching Evangelist Boone had many ministry doors opened to her. God soon provided the opportunity for her to move to Brooklyn, NY, she became a faithful member of First Church of God in Christ, Brooklyn conducting revival throughout the country. She continued her active life of service by reaching the lost at any cost. She truly desired to please the Lord in all she did. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, she saw many souls saved, healed, encouraged, and delivered from spiritual darkness. When asked about the countless hours she spent praying for others, she would explain that God had given her the baptism of love. Anyone who ever met her knew what that meant. The love and power of the Holy Spirit that flowed through her was undeniable and engulfed anyone she met. Her faith was unshakable. She often shared a story of once while conducting a revival, she suddenly became very ill and was at death's door because of sudden blood loss. Through faith and standing firm on the word of God, she trusted God for total healing. During that revival, she was completely healed and never suffered from that condition again. This incident caused her faith to increase, and she grew in power and anointing. God opened yet another door, and Evangelist Boone moved to Winston Salem, NC, where she had previously conducted many revivals. Once again, through her vision, teaching, and faith, the Lord empowered to become the founder of First Church of God in Christ, Winston Salem. Mother subsequently opened the Prayer and Faith Clinic, where countless souls were strengthened and encouraged by the wisdom of her teaching. She came to be known as Mother Boone as she continued steadfastly in love and her charge to reach the lost. She continued to travel extensively throughout the country with COGIC and rarely, if ever missed a local or national meeting. Mother held many titles: Evangelist, Founder of the Prayer & Faith Clinic, Local and National Prayer Warrior, Administrative Assistant, Counselor, Founding Mother of a church, and her favorite, just Mother. Mother Arlie Mae Boone truly dedicated her life to building God's kingdom. Only heaven knows how many souls have been brought to deliverance through Mother's ministry, and only heaven knows the reward she now enjoys. Mother Arlie Mae Boone's legacy of love will live on in the countless lives she touched. She will be endlessly loved and treasured. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Alberta King, Wilson Boone, John Boone, Laura Costley, Margaret Payton, Cosie Lee, Earnestine Wood and Sarah Benton. She is survived by her youngest brother, James Boone and a host of nieces and nephews and loved ones. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the First Church of God In Christ with Pastor Bernie Cundiff and Bishop Leroy J. Woolard officiating. Entombment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mother Boone. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
