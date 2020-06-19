May 31, 1923 - June 17, 2020 Mrs. Maude Greenwood Booker, 97, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home at Ridgecrest Senior Living. She was born on May 31, 1923 to the late Richard Bartley Greenwood and Donie Mae McCraw Greenwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry "Charlie" Booker; son, Charles Stephen Booker; four sisters, Ruth Marion, Emmaline McCraw, Gladys Snody, Mary Thompson, and one brother, John Greenwood. Maude retired from F. Rees Clothing after sixty-plus years, volunteered at Yoke Fellow Ministry, and was a faithful member of Zion United Methodist Church. Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and John Davis of Pfafftown, NC, and Carol and Tom Beasley of Stuart, VA; granddaughter, Beverly Miller and her husband, Tim, great-grandson, Hiro, and great-granddaughter, Charli; step-grandson, Brack Beasley, and step-granddaughter, Amy Davis; one sister-in-law, Frances Gillespie; and several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her dear friend and loving neighbor, Jimmy Kemp. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dorothy Sullivan and Rev. Dennis "Bud" Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday at Moody Funeral Home from 10:00 until 10:45. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion UMC Cemetery, c/o Barbara Blackburn, 1739 Pipers Gap Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services 206 West Pine Street
Most Popular
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
-
Wake Forest will open its campus in August but finish the fall semester remotely
-
Truliant buys former Macy's store at Hanes Mall
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately