Booe, Harry Vernon September 1, 1927 - March 21, 2020 Harry Vernon Booe, age 92, passed away, March 21, 2020. He was born September 1, 1927 in Davie County to the late Jack Aaron Booe and Nannie Mae Jordon Booe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Marie Hellard Booe, his grandson Craig Booe; sisters Nancy Bailey, and Wilma Cole, and one brother Billy Wayne Booe. He was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Booe is a veteran of the United States Army. Vernon was a hard worker, as he was a tobacco farmer, and he worked for and retired from NCDOT as Supervisor of Davie County DOT. He also retired from STI of Salisbury and he loved the years he spent working at Davie Tractor. He is survived by his children, Becky Pilcher (Charlie), Harry V. Booe Jr., Aaron Denny Booe (Janice), and Mark Booe (Sarah); grandchildren, Phillip Pilcher (Tami), Jonathan Pilcher (Joni), Dixie Booe, Jenny Booe, Kristen Stroud (Jacob), and Lori Booe; step-grandchildren Amanda Hollifield (Aaron), and Lindsay Sanders; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Clayton, Lydia, Zeb, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Travis, Aubrey, Jaxon, Zipporah, Zion, Tyler, and Sophie; sisters Pearlene Reavis, and Margaret Allison; brother Lewis Booe (Bonnie) and special friend Edith Beck. Due to the governmental temporary restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at Bear Creek Baptist Church with full military rites given by the Yadkin VFW Post 10346. Since there's not a public visitation, the family would like for the friends of Vernon to take time to remember the fond memories of their dad and to take time every day to hug your own family and cherish each day with family. The family would like to thank 7th floor Nurse Stella at Forsyth Memorial Hospital and a special care giver Joyce Bullard for the loving care shown to Vernon and his family. Memorials may be made to Bear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 492 Bear Creek Church Road, Mocksville, NC, 27028. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055
