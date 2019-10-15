January 15, 1939 - September 30, 2019 Ellen "Bubbles" Carberry Johnson Bonnette, 80, died Monday, September 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem. She was born on January 15, 1939 in Columbia, Missouri to Willoughby Hollis Johnson and Dorothy Hazel Conant. She grew up in Columbia, where she attended the University of Missouri, graduating in 1961 to become a lifelong teacher, including 15 years at St. Anne's Daycare and 21 years at Summit School in Winston-Salem. Bubbles spread laughter, joy and love to all who knew her, from family and friends in her home to the many children she taught in her classroom. She was gracious and kind to everyone she met. Always looking for a way to bring laughter to all of us, she never hesitated in sharing her smile. She loved theater and music and was a supporter of many local performances throughout her life. She loved gardening and spent much of her time nurturing her many flowers and plants in her beautiful yard. She loved her grandchildren and loved being their Bubbles. Ellen was preceded in death by her mother and father, and stepmother Elizabeth Giles Burford. She is survived by her children Peter and Anne, and their spouses, Kristen Toffer and Douglas Kane, and grandchildren Willoughby Bonnette, Alexander Bonnette, Kathryn Bonnette, Abigail Kane and Mason Kane; her former husband Pete Bonnette; and by her siblings Willoughby Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Anne Johnson Baker, Pamela Burford Newman and Susan Burford Early, and their children, her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Bubbles' life will be held on Saturday, November 9 at Summit School from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately