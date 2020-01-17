Winston-Salem - Sarah Louise Bonner, 81, passed Jan. 11, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Roberts Funeral Service Chapel with visitation at 12 p.m. Roberts Funeral Service, W-S is serving the family.
Bonner, Sarah Louise
Service information
Jan 17
Public Viewing
Friday, January 17, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Roberts Funeral Service (Winston Salem)
3001 Old Greensboro Rd
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Roberts Funeral Service (Winston Salem)
3001 Old Greensboro Rd
Winston Salem, NC 27101
Jan 18
Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM
Roberts Funeral Service (Winston Salem)
3001 Old Greensboro Rd
Winston Salem, NC 27101
