May 30, 1939 - May 29, 2020 Bobby Lee Bond, devoted husband, loving daddy, grandpa, and great-grandpa, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020 surrounded by the love and prayers of family and friends. Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held 3:00 PM Monday, June 1, 2020, at Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery in Fries, Virginia. A "drive through" visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Union Cross Baptist Church in Kernersville. Friends are encouraged to drive slowly, speak to the family, and pay social distancing respect as they drive safely through to visit. Bob was born May 30, 1939, in Fries, Virginia to the late Thomas Lee and Peggy Cox Bond. He also was preceded in death by a sister, Colleen Bond. He was a brick mason by trade, a trader by heart and the best storyteller ever. He married the love of his life, Edna Faye Campbell Bond, August 13, 1960. They had one daughter, Leesa Faye Bond Russell, who adored her father and was so proud he was her Daddy. Bob took great joy in his role as grandpa and great-grandpa. He always had time to play, go on adventures, sneak treats and love on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob accepted Christ at an evangelistic crusade in 1970 and was baptized into fellowship with Union Cross Baptist Church April 25, 1971, along with his wife and daughter. Bob and Edna were still very active members. He loved God, his church family and was a faithful servant. Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Edna; daughter, Leesa Russell and her husband Robert; grandchildren, Whitney Russell, Jessie Williams and Nicholas, and Lindsey Morris and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Masen Williams, Avery Morris, Ella Williams, and Michael Morris all of Canton, Georgia; siblings, Mary Sheehi, Roger Bond and wife Brenda, Rebecca Moore and husband Peary, Tina Privette, Patricia Sexton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob loved his family with all his heart. Some of his last words were, "Kiss them babies for me and tell them I love them." We will. Friends and family may sign and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com Donations in his memory may be made to Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, NC 27284 Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
Service information
3:00PM-3:30PM
1215 Hilltown Road
Fries, VA 24330
5:00PM-6:00PM
4350 High Point Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
