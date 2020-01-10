January 25, 1933 - January 7, 2020 Mr. Edward Jay Bolton, 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born in Turtle Creek, Wisconsin on January 25, 1933 to William Bolton and Ethel Bolton. Edward served in the Army. He retired from Hanesbrands/Sara Lee with 24 years of service where he managed projects worldwide. Through his job, Edward was able to travel the world which he enjoyed greatly. He enjoyed the work he did with the Fiesta Festivals. Edward was a loving husband to two wives and took care of each of them during the times that they battled cancer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joanne A. Bolton; second wife, Suzanne Snyder Bolton; two brothers; and two sisters. Surviving are his daughter, Donna Lamonds and husband, Don Lamonds; son, Phillip Bolton; grandchildren, Lucas Lamonds and wife, Laura Lamonds and Justin Lamonds; and great-grandchildren, Graham Lamonds and Nora Lamonds. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel with Pastor Doug Klein officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 12:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Palliative Care Gift Fund, Forsyth Medical Center Foundation, 3333 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27199. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff from Forsyth Medical Center and the Palliative Care Unit for their outstanding care that they gave to Edward in his final days. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
