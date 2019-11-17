Madge Earley Bolin, 82 of St. James, passed away on November 15, 2019. Madge was born October 31, 1937, the daughter of the late Clarence and Cleo Earley. Madge was a graduate of the University of North Carolina - Greensboro. She was an Actuary with the highest designation of Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, one of fewer than 30 women in the USA and Canada to receive the designation at the time. Madge was a very compassionate, courageous, and adventurous woman, who loved golfing and travel. Survivors include her husband Hal Bolin; two sons, Winston Edwards and Jim Bolin; a daughter, Pamela Tomerlin; four grandchildren, Jesten Mann, Robert Mann, Grace Bolin, and Reed Bolin; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Jo Patterson. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport. A reception will follow the service in Murrow Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 E Nash St, Southport, NC 28461. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
