October 20, 1931 - February 26, 2020 Norma Doris Shore Bolin, age 88, passed away peacefully February 26, 2020. She was born October 20, 1931 in Yadkin County to the late William and Fannie Shore. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her son Franklin Randall Bolin; six brothers and four sisters. Her greatest treasure was her grandchildren, whom she loved beyond measure. Doris's favorite pastime was feeding and watching the birds around her home. She was a member of Pilot View Friends Church. She is survived by her daughter Patricia (Jeff) Bolin Bryant; grandchildren Chalyn Bryant and Chanler Bryant. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service. A funeral service will be conducted in the Gentry Family Chapel at 3:00 PM following the visitation with Rev. Josh Williams and Rev. Nelson Puffenbarger officiating. Burial will follow at Pilot View Friends Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC, 27055

Mar 1
Sunday, March 1, 2020
1:30PM-3:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Mar 1
Sunday, March 1, 2020
3:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
