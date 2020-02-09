June 15, 1935 - February 7, 2020 Mrs. Nancy Beck Boles, 84, of Winston-Salem passed away peacefully Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born June 15, 1935 in Davidson County a daughter to the late James Erwin Beck, Sr. and Amanda Sumner Beck. She was married to the late Clarence Haywood Boles for 62 years who was the love of her life. Nancy retired from Aon, formally known as Booke & Company, after 32 years where she was a benefits analyst. Nancy was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved being surrounded by her family. She enjoyed cooking, crafts but most of all, helping others. She took excellent care of those who were fortunate enough to have her in their lives. Surviving are her son Michael Todd Boles (Pam) of Lexington; one daughter Julie Boles Tesh (Jeff) of Midway and four grandchildren, Morgan Funk (Davie), Jake Boles, Tanner Tesh and Tatum Tesh. Among her family were her special friends and neighbors who she cherished throughout her life. Funeral services for Mrs. Boles will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church, 4655 Saints Delight Baptist Rd. Kernersville, with Elders Dave Hogan and Steve Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends and neighbors after the service in the church. Memorials may be directed to Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church c/o Terry Motsinger 270 Motsinger Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, 10301 N. NC Hwy. 109 Winston-Salem, NC is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Boles family at www.jcgreenandsons.com J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
