Boles, JoAnna Crews October 31, 1939 - February 13, 2020 BOLES GERMANTON JoAnna Crews Boles, 80, went home to be with her Lord early Thursday morning, February 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. JoAnna was born on October 31, 1939 in Forsyth County to the late Joseph V. Crews and Della Crews Massey. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and retired from K-Mart. JoAnna loved her cats, coloring, fishing, and ice cream. She loved her family but adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. JoAnna had a sweet personality and a beautiful smile, and she was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by all. In addition to her parents, JoAnna was preceded in death by her husband, Don Cicero Boles, and a son, Don Christopher Boles. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Boles of Stokesdale and Amy Haynes (Bryan) of Royal Palm Beach, FL, 3 grandchildren, Christopher Lee Boles, Jessica Boles Hooker, and Mary Elizabeth Boles (Will Bennett), 6 great-grandchildren, Payton, Lexie, Raelyn, Ayden, Jaxson, and Anthony, sister, Emma Geraldine Smith (Leo), sister-in-law, Mozelle Boles, 4 nephews, 1 niece, goddaughter, Lori Webb, and a dear friend, Linda Sanders. There will be a 2:30 pm funeral service held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Sands officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 pm Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spay Stokes, P.O. Box 448, Walnut Cove, NC 27052, or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Boles family. Burroughs Funeral Home PO Box 471 Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Service information
1:30PM-2:30PM
1352 South Friendship Road
Germanton, NC 27019
2:30PM
1352 South Friendship Road
Germanton, NC 27019
