April 4, 1940 - January 24, 2020 BOLES WALNUT COVE Donald "Don" Wayne Boles, 79, died early Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at Lifebrite Community Hospital of Stokes County. Don was born on April 4, 1940 in Stokes County to the late Theodore and Florence Gerrey Boles. He was a member of Germanton United Methodist Church and South Stokes Fire Department. Don loved caring for and training horses. He was retired from Saura Stockmen Supply with over 35 years of service and he worked for McLean Trucking for 20 years. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Florence Gerrey Boles. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Watts Boles of the home, 2 sisters, Linda Boles Smith and Jeanette (Janie) Boles Fulton, and several nieces and nephews. There will be a 2:00 pm Funeral Service held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Germanton United Methodist Church with Rev. Bill Baird and Rev. Chuck Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Germanton United Methodist Church and other times at the home. Memorials may be made to Germanton United Methodist Church, 3615 NC 8 and 65 Hwy, Germanton, NC 27019 or to The Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home of Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Boles family. Burroughs Funeral Home PO Box 471, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Boles, Donald "Don" Wayne
