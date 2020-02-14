February 22, 1936 - February 8, 2020 Mrs. Shirley Hairston Bohannon, 83, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. John CME Church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at 11:00 AM. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

