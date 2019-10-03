October 10, 2019 Herbert Lueicoe Boger, Jr., 86, of Ramseur, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Clapps Convalescent Nursing Home in Asheboro. Funeral Services, 3 PM, Friday, October 4, 2019, at Ramseur Wesleyan Church, Ramseur. Officiating, Rev. Tim Butcher, Rev. Todd Hinson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Junior was a native of Tobaccoville, NC, retired from Sara Lee Knitting Co. and a member of the Ramseur Wesleyan Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert L. and Mary Jane Long Boger Sr., brothers, David Boger, Alton Boger. Survivors: wife, Maxie Shore Boger, daughters, Wanda Smith, and husband, Ray, of Snow Camp, Barbara Bray, of Ramseur, Becky Hinson, and husband, Todd, of Old Fort, son, Calvin Boger, of Asheboro, sisters, Dorothy Stevens, and husband, Harry, of Tobaccoville, Elizabeth Foster, of Haw River, Shirley Shelton, and husband, Jerry, of Rural Hall, brothers, Royce Boger, and wife, Carol, of East Bend, Larry Boger, and wife, JoAnn, of Tobaccoville, eight grandchildren, , twelve great-grandchildren sister-in-law, Jane Boger, of Tobaccoville. Visitation, 2 PM to 3 PM, Friday, Ramseur Wesleyan Church, Ramseur. Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com. Memorials may be made to Ramseur Wesleyan Church, PO Box 501, Ramseur, NC 27316-0501.
