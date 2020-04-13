October14, 1931 - April 11, 2020 MOCKSVILLEMr. B. Edwin Boger, 88, of Cana Road, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, after an extended illness. Mr. Boger was born on October 14, 1931, on the family farm in Davie County, to the late Burley A. and Louise Potts Boger. Mr. Boger was a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 as a medic in Frankfurt, Germany. He was a charter member of North Main Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon. He was very dedicated to serving at Carolina Bible Camp and seeing children mature in their faith. He was also full of love and encouragement for supporting his community. Mr. Boger was a founding member of the Davie County Farm Bureau, where he had served as President and was a Board member for over 50 years. He was also a Board member of the Soil and Water Conservation. He was a dairy and beef cattle farmer who loved agriculture and working on his farm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Gwen Boger. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Ivey Nell Bowles Boger of the home; two children, Edwina Gaddy and husband James of Advance and Brent Boger and wife Christy of Mocksville; four grandchildren, Addison, Kirsten and Tyler Gaddy and Abby Boger; two sisters, Vada Beck of Mocksville and Elizabeth Leonard of Lexington; a sister-in-law, Ola Mae Cook Boger of Mocksville; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Samantha Beck. A private graveside service will be conducted at Jericho Church of Christ Cemetery with Mr. Matt Langfield officiating. A public memorial service will follow at a later date. Memorials may be considered for Carolina Bible Camp, c/o Mr. Bobby Grigsby, 307 Meadow Lane, Mocksville, NC 27028 or to Davie Community Foundation, Memo: Edwin and Ivey Nell Boger Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 546, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028

