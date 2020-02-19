July 25, 1934 - January 5, 2020 Helen Boening passed away on January 5, 2020 in North Carolina. Helen was born in Obar, NM on a homestead and spent most of her life in Franklin, NY. She graduated from Franklin Central School and was a member of the Franklin Methodist Church. She married William Boening, her high school sweetheart, and they were together for 64 years before he passed away in 2018. Helen graduated from Beauty College in Albany then worked as a beautician and ran her own shop for many years in Franklin. She also obtained her Real Estate license in 1990. She raised 5 children in Franklin before moving to various New York locations in support of her husband's postal career, eventually retiring to Florida. Helen was a member of the Eastern Stars and loved getting dressed up and especially loved to dance. She loved to bake the best pies, her lemon meringue and apple were often requested at Church events, community bake sales, and family get-togethers. She loved her family most. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always greeted by "Nanny" with hugs and kisses. Helen is survived by her children: Debbie and husband Jeff, Lawrence and wife Lisa, James and wife Sandra, Teresa, and Connie and husband Phil. She has 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sisters Jane and Roberta, and her brother Ben as well as many in-laws and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, William, her parents Ida and Ben, her sister Marie and her husband Don, and her nieces Donna and Tammy. Funeral Service to be held in North Carolina at 12 noon on February 22 at Vogler & Sons, Clemmons NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She will be buried beside her husband in Ouleout Valley Cemetery, Franklin NY. Frank Vogler & Sons
