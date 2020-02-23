April 21, 1931 - February 20, 2020 Marceleen Cook Bodsford passed away February 20, 2020, peacefully at the age of 88. She was born April 21,1931 to Andrew Sanford Cook and Lois York Cook. She was a member of Union Chapel Methodist Church and a 1949 graduate of Clemmons High School. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Andrew Bodsford; sister, Alva Hutchens and brother, Fred Cook. She is survived by her sister, Reva Groce (Clarence); sons, K. Andrew Bodsford (Liz); Mark S. Bodsford (Jennifer); daughter, Martha Naylor (Terry); six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren whom she referred to as her "little bits". A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Hayworth Miller Kinderton with visitation one hour prior to the service. The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregiver, Bonnie Kinder for all her love and care given to our mother, Somerset Court of Mocksville and Trellis Supportive Care Staff. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hayworth - Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way
Advance, NC 27006
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM
Hayworth - Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way
Advance, NC 27006
