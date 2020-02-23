April 21, 1931 - February 20, 2020 Marceleen Cook Bodsford passed away February 20, 2020, peacefully at the age of 88. She was born April 21,1931 to Andrew Sanford Cook and Lois York Cook. She was a member of Union Chapel Methodist Church and a 1949 graduate of Clemmons High School. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Andrew Bodsford; sister, Alva Hutchens and brother, Fred Cook. She is survived by her sister, Reva Groce (Clarence); sons, K. Andrew Bodsford (Liz); Mark S. Bodsford (Jennifer); daughter, Martha Naylor (Terry); six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren whom she referred to as her "little bits". A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Hayworth Miller Kinderton with visitation one hour prior to the service. The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregiver, Bonnie Kinder for all her love and care given to our mother, Somerset Court of Mocksville and Trellis Supportive Care Staff. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
108 E. Kinderton Way
Advance, NC 27006
11:00AM
108 E. Kinderton Way
Advance, NC 27006
Tags
Most Popular
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
50,000 people follow a racially insensitive Facebook page with fake N.C. 'news.' Admins give perplexing responses, possibly in Russian.
-
Closed nursing home site in Winston-Salem sold to Mebane group
-
New food truck specializes in ramen and other Japanese street food
-
Winston-Salem City Council OK's license-restoration program
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately