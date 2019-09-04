September 4, 1931 - September 2, 2019 Mocksville - Mrs. Doris Estelle Burgess Bodford, 87, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Yadkin Nursing Center. Mrs. Bodford was born September 4, 1931 in Davie County to William and Nannie Harp Burgess. Mrs. Bodford was a member of Courtney Baptist Church and enjoyed working in flowers. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bodford was preceded in death by her husband, Willis "Wiggs" Lee Bodford; and a brother, Charles (Ollive) Burgess. She is survived by a sister, Ann (Gaither) Markland; nieces and nephew, Linda Burgess, June (Tommy) Bracken, Diane Burgess (Jake Cornelison), Patsy (Dennis) Foster, Joy (Talon) Bolynn, and Jason (Pam) Markland; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Courtney Baptist Church with Rev. James Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Courtney Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3341 Courtney Church Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
