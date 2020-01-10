December 14, 1952 - December 22, 2019 Patricia Anne Mobley Bodenheimer, loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, departed our world on December 22, 8 days after her 67th birthday. Daughter of Thaddeus Earl Mobley, Jr. and Lora Gallagher Mobley of Winston-Salem, she lovingly nurtured her two sons, Alan and Philip, into adulthood. Tricia led by example as a Head Start program volunteer in her youth, a Mt. Tabor High School National Honor Society member, attended UNC-Chapel Hill on a full Johnston scholarship with dual majors of psychology and art, placing top in her class academically. In addition to a full-time homemaker, Tricia loved art hobbies, her garden and her border collies. She and her husband, Steve Bodenheimer, resided in Charlotte at the time of her death. Visitation and memorial service Jan. 11, 2:00 pm - Hayworth Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC. Hayworth Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC
