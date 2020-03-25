August 4, 1939 - March 22, 2020 Mrs. Nancy Ruth Butcher Bodenheimer, 80, of Winston-Salem, passed away on March 22, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Nancy was born on August 4, 1939, in Stokes County, NC to Howard Franklin and Rachel Holder Butcher. She was a member of Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church where she was a board member, choir member, a part of the Women's Fellowship and was a Sunday school teacher. She was a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior. Nancy retired from B&B Trailer Repair with many years of loyal service. She enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and making chicken pies; but most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Howard and two sisters, Patricia and Frances. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Larry E. Bodenheimer; two sons, Bradley Eugene Bodenheimer and Gregory Gray Bodenheimer, both of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, Shanna Rae Bodenheimer, Chad Michael Bodenheimer and Larry Frank Bodenheimer; six great-grandchildren and a sister, Barbara Edmond of Lenoir. A private graveside service will be conducted at Immanuel New Eden Moravian Church with Rev. Cheryl G. Cottingham officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
