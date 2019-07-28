May 22, 1940 - July 21, 2019 Robert Gray Bodenhamer of Surry County went home on Sunday July 21st at the age of 79 after a brief illness. He was born in Stokes County in 1940 on the family farm and was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert 'Gib' and Nellie Bodenhamer, his wife Betty Pardue Bodenhamer, his son Robert 'Bobby' Bodenhamer Jr, and his only brother Bennie Bodenhamer. He leaves behind two sons and one daughter, Marty (Libby) Smith of Winston Salem, Candy (Eddie) Lowe, Barry (Kellie) Bodenhamer, and a daughter in law Tammie Bodenhamer all of Dobson, as well as a special friend, Nancy Jean Wood. He also leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Robert retired from R.J. Reynolds in 1992 and went back to his roots of farming. Through the years he worked with quarter horses and raised beef cattle. He loved the community of Copeland and enjoyed spending his time talking with his neighbors at the store. He was known for his friendly disposition and his ability to create friendships wherever he went. He was also a fabulous story teller and entertained all who would listen. Robert was the family patriarch and his advice was golden. He raised his children and grandchildren with a creed and a question that they should look to each day, In the morning he gave the directive to go out and make a difference. In the evening he would ask if they had learned something today and made that difference? If they did, he would tell them that it was a day well spent. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date on the family farm. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road P.O. Box 673 Rural Hall, NC 27045

