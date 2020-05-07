Winston-Salem - Kenya Blue-Nelson, 50, passed away May 3, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm-5:00pm Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020. (RUSSELL)

