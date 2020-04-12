Blloshmi, Jennifer Watkins October 3, 1972 - April 10, 2020 Jennifer Watkins Blloshmi, born on October 3, 1972 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston Salem to Jurmie James Watkins and Ruth Watkins has passed on (from Stage 4 breast cancer originally diagnosed in 2014). She graduated from Mt. Tabor High School in 1990 (National Honor Society; Latin National Honor Society). She attended Virginia Tech her freshman year and transferred to UNC Greensboro where she graduated in 1994 with a double major in Political Science/International Studies (Phi Beta Kappa; Magna Cum Laude). She worked in the field of immigraton law for 25 years for firms including Fragomen Del Rey Bernsen & Loewy (NYC and Los Angeles) and Greenberg Traurig (Los Angeles). She leaves behind her husband, Ervin Blloshmi, of over 20 years, and two sons: Ari Glen Blloshmi (born in 2003) and Andi Gavin Blloshmi (born in 2010) of Los Angeles; her mother Ruth Freeman (Everett) and sister Laura Watkins Karlick (Butch) of Hilllsville, VA; two stepbrothers: Eric Freeman (Renee) ad Tim Freeman (Michael Furr). Memorials may be given to the Cancer Society. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Omega Society Phone 714-754-7781 FAX 714-754-7103 1577 N Main St, Orange, CA 92867
