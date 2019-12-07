March 27, 1956 - November 25, 2019 After a prolonged battle with cancer, Lisa Hamrick Blevins passed on to be with those that were waiting for her. She was home in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. She fought and never gave in to the disease and let it control her life or steal her joy in the Lord. She was true to her faith in the Lord until the end. She is survived by her husband Rick Blevins and her sister Allison Hamrick. Memorial services are incomplete at this time.

