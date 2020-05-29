May 12, 1931 - May 28, 2020 Charlotte Irene Long Blevins, 89, of Clemmons, NC, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was a loving mother of six children. Each Sunday she prepared a large homecooked meal, and all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would come together for food and fellowship. It was always full of love and laughter. She loved the NC beaches and reading in the sun and sand. She was born in Washington, Iowa on May 12, 1931, to the late John and Mary Louise Long. Charlotte moved to San Diego where she met her late husband Howard while he was in the Navy. From San Diego they returned to his native North Carolina where they made their home in 1952 and started a family. In addition to her parents, Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Howard Foster Blevins, her two sisters Mary Wade and Anna Yanda, and three brothers Ivan, Richard and Johnny Long. Surviving is her brother Delmar Long from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, her children Jerry Blevins (Susie), Jimmy Blevins (Tammy), Jill Bolick (Gary), Jan Waller (Nick), Becca Worley (Bland), Chuck Blevins (Karen). Grandchildren Clint Harmel, Ryan Bolick (Alexis), Emily Worley Forrest (Eddy), Brooke Blevins, and Jacob Blevins, Great Grandchildren Charlotte, Bland and Hunter Forrest and a larger extended family who will also miss her greatly. A private Sunday family gathering will be held in her honor. Frank Vogler and Sons Clemmons, North Carolina

