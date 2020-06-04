June 24, 1946 - May 28, 2020 Nancy Lee Bledsoe Church, age 73 of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 after a hard fought, 6 year battle with pancreatic cancer. Nancy was born in Mt. Airy, NC on June 24, 1946, to J.W. and Mary Bledsoe. She attended Gray High School. Shortly after high school, Nancy followed her free spirit and set off to travel the county where she met George Holt in Peoria, IL. They married and had two children together whom she adored. Nancy loved writing, art, travel, cooking, gardening, long walks, coffee, friendship, and laughter. Nothing surpassed her passion for baking; from cookies, to quick breads, to fancy cheesecakes. Nancy loved sharing her baked goods with friends and family, almost as much as they loved receiving them. Nancy was preceded in death by her father Julius William Bledsoe, mother Mary Lee Bledsoe, nephew Rodney Davis, and nephew Nick Bledsoe. Nancy is survived by her son Bill Holt of Stuart, FL, daughter Melissa Holt Baker of Panama City Beach, FL, granddaughter Bianca Baker of Nashville, TN, brothers Charles Bledsoe (Carol), Harold Bledsoe (Brenda), and Terry Bledsoe all of Winston-Salem, NC, and her beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Nancy was a member of First Wesleyan Church in Winston-Salem, NC, where she recommitted her life to Jesus on September 30, 2018. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the fall of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Pancreatic Cancer Research or a charity of your choice.

