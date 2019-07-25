April 17, 1934 - July 22, 2019 Ms. Julia Mae Lilly Blaylock, 85, transitioned to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019, after an extended period of illness. She was born April 17, 1934 in Winston-Salem, NC to the late Alma Lilly and Lewis Edwards. Julia was a graduate of the 1951 class of Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, NC and attended Forsyth Technical Community College. She was a former employee of Experiment in Self-Reliance, Winston-Salem, where she was as an instructor for home economics and later was a social worker until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of Second New Bethel Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, NC where she was a faithful member of the Senior Choir and also served on the usher board. Julia was preceded in death by her eldest daughter, Paula Belton; her brothers Roy Lilly and June Edwards; as well a sister, Gloria Edwards. She leaves to cherish loving memories her children, Gary Blaylock of Kernersville NC, LaVern Blaylock, Reginald Blaylock (Vallorie), all from Walkertown, NC, Cheryl Blaylock of Temple Hills, MD and Ronald Blaylock (Petra) of New York, NY. She had five granddaughters, LaVeta, Otisha, Shaunta, Jasmine and Alana, eight grandsons, Julian, Roderick, Garrett, Chadd, Brandon, Gerry, Hezekiah and Reginald; seven great-grandchildren; a devoted best friend, Mrs. Kay Francis Montgomery, and Albert Michaux, whom she cherished as one of her children, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at Second New Bethel Baptist Church, 1900 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:30 am. The family will meet family and friends, following the inurnment, at the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel, Winston-Salem, 1:30 pm3:30 pm for repast. Condolences: hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper 1415 E. 14th St.
