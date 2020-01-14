May 20, 1968 - January 10, 2020 DANBURY Wilson Arnold "Bubby" Blankenship, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home. Bubby was born on May 20, 1968 in Logan County, WV to Frank Arnold and Rebecca Fleming Blankenship. Bubby was a graduate of South Stokes High School, class of '86. He was a member of Danbury Community Church, where he also served on the board. He was employed by the Stokes County Sheriff's Office, where he served faithfully for over 22 years in various roles within the Sheriff's Office and Emergency Medical Services. Prior to his service with the county, he ran the Purple Cow Café along with his wife. Bubby served on many boards over the course of his lifetime, some of which include the Danbury Fire Department, Danbury Town Council, Danbury Cemetery Committee, 4H club, and the Stokes County Animal Shelter. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and going to the beach. He was a man of many hats. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Georgianna "George" Cloninger Blankenship of the home, children Eva Kathleen Blankenship (Kaleb Shoaff) of Eden, Joshua Blankenship of Danbury, sister Pam Rogers (Philip) of Germanton, brother Frank Blankenship, Jr. (Amy Cooke) of King, two grandchildren, Aiden Lewis, Riley Shoaff, and two nieces, Nikki Rogers of Winston-Salem, and Mandy Rogers of Thomasville. There will be a 11:00 am memorial service held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Danbury Community Church with Jennie Leake Hemrick and Pastor Eric Larsen officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16, 2020, following the service in the church fellowship hall, and other times at Danbury Community Church, fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Explorers Post 425, c/o Stokes County Sheriff's Office, 1012 Main St., Danbury, NC 27016, American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058, or Autism Speaks, 601 E. 5th Street, Suite 120, Charlotte, NC 28202. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Blankenship family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
