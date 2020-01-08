April 23, 1932 - December 7, 2019 George Willie Blankenship passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:30 A.M. at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice after a long llness. He was born in Forsyth County on April 23, 1932 to George Dewey and Sarah Reid Blankenship. He grew up in Pfafftown and attended Old Town High School. He served his country in the U. S. Army serving in the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Schlitz Brewery. Preceding him in death are his parents; a son, Anthony Blankenship; brother, Clay Blankenship; two sisters, Sarah B. Dickens and Stella B. Hicks. He is survived by two sons, Kevin Lee Blankenship, Steven Dean (Ann) Blankenship; two granddaughters, Tori (Matt) Bullins and Sarah Blankenship also sister Syvileen B. Mackie of Clemmons; nieces; and nephews, Randall Blankenship and Darrel Blankenship. Services will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery at a future date.
Blankenship, George Willie
