April 30, 1959 - October 6, 2019 WINSTON-SALEM --Mr. Jimmie Ross Blalock, age 60, passed away on October 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. With the realization of the limited time he had left, Jimmie sat down with his daughters to write his obituary. Jimmie was a native to Winston-Salem, born to parents Jimmie Ross Blalock and Wanda Faye Chunn here on April 30, 1959. He earned his BA from Appalachian State University, his BS from Winston-Salem State University, and his MBA from Wake Forest University. Jimmie leaves behind the love of his life and treasured Wife of twenty-five years: Heather Blalock; his Mother and Step-father: Wanda and Wayne Linville; three daughters: Bree (Patrick) Ward, Emily (Matt) Blalock, Allyson (Alex) Blalock, and niece: Kaydee (Thomas) Lyons-O'Neal, whom he thought of as a fourth daughter; five grandchildren: Madison, Mason, Cooper, Jackson, and Lucy; sister Jennifer (Joel) Reavis; and a host of other nieces, cousins, and friends with whom he was also close. He is further survived by his dog, Charlie who drove him crazy, but who also brought him great joy. He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmie Blalock. A loving and dedicated family man, Jimmie first became a father in 1984, then again in 1988, while his niece was born in between in 1987. While 'Jimmie and his girls' had more than their share of fun, it was not until Jimmie would meet his beloved Wife, Heather, that they would truly become a family. Jimmie then became a father again in 1996 with the birth of his last daughter, and his family was complete. He often remarked that Heather was the final piece of the puzzle toward completing his family. While he may have lived for 60 years, he felt his life did not truly begin until he met her. Together, they built a beautiful home and life, full of love, laughter, and memorable moments they shared with their children. A testament to what a father and husband should be, he will be forever loved and truly missed by all of his girls. Jimmie was an avid reader, and he looked forward to the annual beach trip he took with his family each July. He was a deliberate and wonderful storyteller and had a deep, genuine, and contagious laugh. Jimmie had a witty sense of humor and was a lover of classic movie one-liners and cheesy puns. A life-long Wake Forest fan, he greatly enjoyed attending Wake Forest basketball and football games, but acknowledged the pre-game tailgating with family and friends was the realand sometimes onlywin. He enjoyed good music and prided himself on his unbeatable cornhole game. He also loved golf and played frequently with his great friends, Thor Severino, Chris Lynch, and Dr. Brian Pettit. He often wondered if they knew that the game was nothing more than an excuse to get togethergolf was the excuse, but spending time with them is what made it fun. He wanted it to be known that Thor, Chris, and Brian greatly contributed to his happiness and brought him great joy, and he will sorely miss their company both on and off the golf course. Jimmie was a remarkable combination of someone that loved life, but who was not afraid to work hard, all while maintaining a firm grasp of what was truly important during time on Earthcreating and spending a life with those you love, full of moments to treasure always. If the measure of a man is how he loves his family and friends, then Jimmie was a giant. When he was asked if he had a bucket list of the top places he wanted to visit, he said 'yes' but that it was somewhere he went every day. His favorite place was sitting on his patio, listening to some music, playing with his dog, and talking with Heather. Whatever adventure awaits on the other side of this life, Jimmie will forever be with his family here in their hearts. For those who did not get to say goodbye or for anyone who wants to stop by to say hello, Jimmie invites you to come by the house anytimebut be sure to call Heather first. His advice: stop by when the shadows make it bearable in the backyard, ask Heather for a cold drink, and take a seat on the patio. You may not see him, but Jimmie will be sitting in his spot on the little rock wallit makes it easier to throw the frisbee for Charlie from there. He will be wearing his sunglasses with a smile on his face and a drink in his hand. Heather will have the music going, the drinks flowing, and will be ready for conversation. Talking to Jimmie is encouraged too even if he cannot audibly respond. Just know that, more than anything, he wishes he could be there in body as much as he is in spirit. We all wish the same, Daddy. You are loved, you are missed, and we are all forever thankful we were able to share our lives with you. ALS was first identified in 1869 and no cure or meaningful treatment exists at this time. In an effort to remedy this appalling truth, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jimmie's memory may be made to the ALS Association, North Carolina Chapter. In a celebration of Jimmie's life, the family will receive family and friends at Salem Funeral & Cremations, 2951 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM, with reception to follow thereafter. Salem Funeral & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road
