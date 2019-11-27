Yadkinville - Mrs. Tina Cheek Blake passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM, Friday, November 29 at Gentry Family Chapel. Visitation: 1 - 2 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. (Gentry)
