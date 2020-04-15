October 29, 1952 - April 12, 2020 Arland Blades passed away at River Oaks Assisted Living in Beaufort, SC on Easter morning, April 12, 2020 at the age of 67, having battled Alzheimer's bravely for eight years. She was born to James Plant Blades and Olga Martin Blades in Washington, DC on October 29, 1952. She was a very devout follower of the Lutheran faith. Arland was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She earned her bachelor's degree in accounting at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. Her career was in accounting and the IT profession as a computer programmer at Sara Lee Corporation, AON and H&R Block. She never married but had a wonderful relationship for many years with Rick Conrad, with whom she shared most of her life's experiences, enjoying the outdoors, travel, walking and doing puzzles. They spent years going on trips to the mountains of North Carolina, skiing, and cruise to the Caribbean. She loved the music of Elvis Presley and Credence Clearwater Revival. All of her friends and neighbors adored her. She spent time line dancing and going to Bible study at the Augsberg Lutheran Church. She volunteered her time with United Way, Habitat for Humanity and Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. She journaled her dreams and expressed her deepest thoughts. Toward the end of her life she was cared for by many aides and nurses at Mallard Ridge and River Oaks assisted living facilities. Special thanks are given to the nurses and those of Crescent Hospice for their devotion and kindness. Her smile was infectious, and she was loved unconditionally by all who met her. Arland was preceded in death by her father James Plant Blades, mother Olga Martin Blades and brother James Martin Blades. Survivors include her niece Deborah Black and nephew Brian Blades. She will be laid to rest with her family at Bethel Cemetery in Fort Mead, MD. Prayers and online condolences may be made at https://www.augsburglutheran-ws.org/ Anderson Funeral Home
Most Popular
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
-
At 16, he had a role in a fatal shooting at Wake Forest. After sentencing, he’ll likely be released soon.
-
Fourth person dies from COVID-19 in Forsyth County
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
April 27 could end senior year for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately