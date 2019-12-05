Blackmon, Sr., Zack Worrell December 9, 1927 - December 3, 2019 Mr. Zack Worrell Blackmon, Sr., 91 of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Northern Regional Hospital. Mr. Blackmon was born December 9, 1927, in Surry County, one of six children born to the late Cappie and Charles Curtis Blackmon. Zack loved his church, his family, and his community and country - and gave of himself, his time and his resources to each. He was a proud veteran of World War II and the Korean War. When his health permitted, he never missed a Sunday in church and he served his churches over the years in many leadership roles. He was a 32 Degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and the Oasis Shrine Temple. He worked tirelessly raising funds for them. He served as a member and president of many local clubs and charities. He was with Floyd Pike when Pike Electric began and was with the company from 1948 until retiring as Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors more than 45 years later. During that time, he worked tirelessly to expand Pike along the east coast and beyond. He gave to his community in a way that left his mark. From his work to get the Chamber of Commerce accredited when he was President to his work to build a Citadel when he was President of the Salvation Army board, he made a difference in the quality of life in our community. He served the United Fund as both President of the Board and Chairman of the annual campaign. He served as president of the Mount Airy Country Club board and was a founding director of Cross Creek Country Club. He loved his golfing buddies with whom he played every single day until he was no longer able. The family had Sunday afternoon "Blackmon Opens" at Cross Creek for many years. He loved fishing trips with his family, loved eating, loved singing and playing the piano, loved family gatherings, and truly enjoyed life. The hospital has a data center named after him, Surry Community College has a library and conference room in the Shelton-Badgett Viticulture Center named after him, North Surry has a weight room named after him and his family, and the list goes on. As tourism became more important in our community, he built and managed the Hampton Inn a hotel that gained a #1 ranking. He contributed to the amphitheatre that bears his family's name, a venue that has entertained hundreds of thousands since 2005. He began plans several years ago for an adjacent multipurpose arts center that would enhance the amphitheatre experience. He gave generously to several local churches and sent his employees to college to get degrees. He highly valued education for both himself and his family and employees. He was a founding member of the Community Bank and served as Chairman of its Board of Directors. In 1986, he was named Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year. His energy was unending and he worked every day as long as he could drive to his office. Most important of all his accomplishments, he was a beloved and proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Mr. Blackmon is survived by his children, Tanya Blackmon Jones and Hobart, Zack Worrell Blackmon, Jr. and Sherry, and Deidre Blackmon Rogers and Mark; grandchildren, Dr. Richard Jackson, II and Dr. Jennifer Jackson, Zach Jackson and Jennifer, Jennifer Jackson, Erin Haymore and Daniel, Zack Worrell Blackmon, III and Ashley, Albert Montgomery Blackmon, Jr. and Rachel, Dustin Rogers and Britni, and Deyton Gough and Chase; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Skyler Weber, Parker and Cooper Jackson, Emilynn and Davis Haymore, Makenzie and Bryce Blackmon, Kenedi Blaire and Hudson Rogers, Baylor Gough, and Albie and Ruby Grace Blackmon; and the mother of his children, Betty Bunker Blackmon. In addition to his parents, Mr. Blackmon was preceded in death by his son, Albert Montgomery "Monty" Blackmon, Sr.; great-grandsons, Tyson Rogers and Henry Blackmon; sisters, Elvie Blackmon Caney, Vera Blackmon McMullan, and Mabel Blackmon Throckmorton; and brothers, Jeffrey Blackmon and Charles Blackmon. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Central United Methodist Church. The service will be conducted by the Reverend Danny Miller. Friends will be received by the family from 11:30 until 12:45 pm in the church parlor prior to the service. He will be buried prior to the service at a family gathering at Skyline Memory Gardens beside his beloved son, Monty Blackmon. The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Surry Arts Council Capital Fund, Post Office Box 141, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family expresses their gratitude, love, and appreciation to the entire staff of RidgeCrest for their loving care for the past several years and especially during the past few months. A very special thanks to Linda Diane Draughn for her support. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Service, Inc. P.O. Box 1288, Mount Airy, NC 27030
