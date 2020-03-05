November 27, 1944 - February 26, 2020 Ralph passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was the youngest of five children born to Beatrice Woodie Blackburn and John Sherman Blackburn. He was preceded in death by his brothers Tom and Rex and his sisters Ruth (Greene) and Reba (Boone). He would graduate class of 1963 from Griffith High School and marry his first wife, Marjie, fathering two boys, Darrell and John. Ralph worked as a machinist, mechanic, chauffeur, deliveryman and boilermaker/welder. In 1992 he would marry his second wife Robin until widowed in 2009. Ralph loved riding his motorcycle and collecting things, mostly cars, trucks and interesting life experiences. He was certainly good at it. The family will receive visitors at their home at 208 W. Banner Ave. in Winston-Salem on Saturday, March 7th at 3 p.m.

