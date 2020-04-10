November 19, 1950 - April 8, 2020 Mr. Aldine "Dean" Blackburn, Jr., 69, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born November 19, 1950 in Rockingham County, the son of Aldine and Barbara Staples Blackburn. Dean loved computers, collected guitars and was an avid collector of Superman paraphernalia. He was a free-spirited person and was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his son, Aldine "Bo" Blackburn, III and wife, Jaye Blackburn; a grandson, Eli Blackburn and his girlfriend, Kay Hincher. A private family graveside service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

