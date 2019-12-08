November 30, 1929 - December 6, 2019 Mrs. Dorothy Lee Helsabeck Blackburn, age 90, went to be with the Lord December 6, 2019. She was born November 30, 1929 in Forsyth County to the late Julius Augustus Helsabeck and Fannie Elizabeth Kiger Helsabeck. Dorothy was a lifetime and faithful member of Antioch United Methodist Church. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Paul Avery Blackburn, five brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by two sons, Avery Blackburn and wife Cynthia, Michael Blackburn and wife Jane; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Antioch United Methodist Church with Rev. Pat Dixon and Rev. Oliver Helsabeck officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2:00 at the church. The family would like to express special gratitude to the staff at Priddy Manor, Village Care, and Mountain Valley Hospice for the care given to her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 9220 Antioch Church Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences maybe made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
