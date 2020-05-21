Winston-Salem - Mrs. Cynthia E. Blackburn, 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Funeral service will be private. Mrs. Blackburn's remains may be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.

