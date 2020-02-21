Mrs. Bernice Davis Blackburn, age 95, of Millers Creek, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Yadkin Valley Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Wagoner and Rev. Randall Millsaps officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 12:00 prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Blackburn was born May 20, 1924 in Wilkes County to Joseph Granville Davis and Ethel Church Davis. Mrs. Blackburn is a member of Yadkin Valley Baptist Church and attended Cricket Baptist Church. She taught children's Sunday school at Yadkin Valley Baptist Church where she was a charter member. She read and studied her Bible daily and enjoyed gifting Bibles. She was a former Post Master at Roaring River Post Office. She loved quilting, gardening, working in her flowers and gospel music. Most of all she loved her family. She loved genealogy and teaching her children and grandchildren the history of their family. She spent many hours visiting those in the nursing homes. Bernice had a passion for helping people with comfort and food in their time of need. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ralph Blackburn; a brother, William Davis; and two sisters, Lucille Mims and Levon Jurich. Mrs. Blackburn is survived by a son, Thomas Ralph Blackburn, Jr. and wife Shirley of Raleigh, and a daughter, Sandra Edwards and husband Eddie of Hickory; four grandchildren, Lora Artemenko and husband Alex, Thomas Blackburn, III and wife Rachel, Matthew Edwards and wife Inna, and Jonathan Edwards and wife Luli. Bernice also has three great-grandchildren, Daniel Artemenko, Caleb Artemenko and Llewyn Edwards. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yadkin Valley Baptist Church, 284 Fox Road, Wilkesboro, NC 28697 or Cricket Baptist Church, 148 Cricket Baptist Church Road, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.

