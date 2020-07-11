September 18, 1943 - July 8, 2020 Advance - Mrs. Annie Fulk Blackburn, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Surry County to the late Ira "Jack" Fulk and Mary Ruth Key Fulk. Mrs. Blackburn was a member of Fork Baptist Church. She worked for Hennis Freight Lines for 12 years and retired from Sara Lee with 36 years of service. Mrs. Blackburn enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. Surviving is her husband of 59 years, Larry Blackburn; son, Deric Blackburn; daughter, Stephanie Ashby (Andy); two grandsons, Andrew Ashby and Logan Ashby; sister, Sheila Cox (Bobby); several nieces and nephews; also surviving are her extended family Miranda, Zachary, and Ashleigh Stafford. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Friends Baptist Church in Clemmons, NC with Pastor Daron Osborne and Minister Todd Cartner officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Pinnacle, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1989 Perch Rd. Pinnacle, NC 27043. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006

