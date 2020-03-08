Black, Candis L. February 17, 1964 - March 3, 2020 Candis L. Black, 56, was born February 17, 1964 and departed this earthly life on March 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Karl Watts officiating. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 12noon until 1:00pm on Monday at the Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)

