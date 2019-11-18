High Point - Nixon Bingham 95, died on Nov. 15. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm on Tues. Nov. 19 at Sechrest Funeral Service in High Point. The funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Cemetery.
