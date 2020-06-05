February 10, 1935 - June 3, 2020 Robert Edward Billings, 85, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Westwood Health and Rehabilitation Center of pneumonia. He was born February 10, 1935 to the late Viola and Earl Billings. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two daughters, Teresa Seggerman and Karen Safrit; two brothers, Richard and Charlie Ray (Ruby) Billings. Bob retired in 1998 as a manager from A. G. Boone, Charlotte, NC and High Point, NC. Bob is survived by his wife, of 40 years, Dixie; his sister, Edna Rhinehardt of Concord, NC; stepdaughter, Yvonne Dovicsak; stepson, Jeffrey Hunter (Kim); three granddaughters, Carolyn Gortman (Jason), Shelby Reeves (Jacob), and Stacey Little (Chris); grandson, Juston Safrit; and great-grandchildren, Ashli Gortman, Leah Reeves, Hannah Reeves, and Lyla Little. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 2:00 PM Friday June 5, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel officiated by Rev. Rick Carter. Interment will follow in the Main Street United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bob's favorite charity, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

