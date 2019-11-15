July 27, 1939 - November 12, 2019 Mrs. Kate V. Billings, age 80, of Jonesville passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Forysth Medical Center. Kate was born July 27, 1939 in Yadkin County to Travis and Ida Hobson Vestal. Mrs. Billings was a member of Jonesville First Baptist Church and retired from Austin Company. She was a graduate of Boonville High School, class of 1957. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Todd Billings; sisters, Jean Hobson and Bertha Isaacs. Survivors include her husband, David S. Billings of the home; brother, Frank Vestal and wife Judy of Kernersville; daughter-in-law, Joyce Mounce of Winston-Salem; brothers-in-law, Jim Billings and wife Carol of Elkin, Dickie Billings and wife Kathy of Elkin; sister-in-law, Joan Wagoner of Boonville; granddaughter, Samantha Harrison and husband Brian; and great-granddaughter, Sabrina Harrison. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jonesville First Baptist Church with Dr. Roger Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to Jonesville First Baptist Church building fund, 134 Winston Rd., Jonesville, NC 28642. The family would like to thank Joyce Mounce; Will Tyler; Novant Health Pallative Care; Jonesville First Baptist Church family and Sunday school class; and Dr. Roger and Cynthia Hensley for their care and support over the past 18 days. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately