September 21, 1962 - June 26, 2020 Joseph Scott Billings, 57, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born September 21, 1962 in Forsyth County, to the late Stephen McCoy Billings Sr., and Sharon McMillian Billings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law Cliff Long. He is survived by his wife of 38 years of marriage, Christine Long Billings; daughter, Jennifer (TJ) Bowman; grandchildren, Tyler, Memphis, and Maverick; sisters, Melanie (Brad) Parrish, Olivia Billings; mother-in-law, Steffi Long; brothers-in-law, Danny (Katrina) Long, Jeremy Long; nephew, Cory Long. Scott was a family man and he dearly loved his family. He enjoyed camping, wood working, working in his yard, and his greatest joy was the time he and Christine spent with their grandchildren. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Yadkin County EMS and Yadkin County Sheriff's Office for the loving care shown to Mr. Billings family. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Scott. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055

