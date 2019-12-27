September 17, 1930 - December 24, 2019 Mr. Ira David Billings, age 89, of Thurmond, passed away at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation. Ira was born September 17, 1930 in Wilkes County to Clarence and Ruth Pruitt Billings. Ira was known for his dedication to hard work, which began under the guidance of his parents and grandparents, Dave and Ella Pruitt. His most proud working accomplishments came from his work for Mr. Richard T. Chatham and Chatham Manufacturing Company, where he worked for more than 40 years. Ira was a member of First Baptist Church of Elkin where he served as a deacon for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Viet Billings, Nancy Crouse, and Erma Billings Wood. Survivors include: his devoted wife of 68 years, Joyce Cox Billings; daughters, Priscilla Parker and husband Jim of Sparta, Jeannette Hendrick and husband Frank of Elkin; grandchildren, Christy Carter and husband James, Jamie Wood and wife Terry, Denise Felts and husband Toby, Elizabeth Bryant and husband Garrett; great-grandchildren, Jim Carter, Will Felts, Darbey Wood, Gabe Wood, Katie Carter, Lilly Felts; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Hollywood Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Elkin with Rev. Mark Reece, Jr. and Rev. Jamie Wood officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank Dr. Steve Erlandson; Dr. Will Ballard; Yadkin Valley Home Health; Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care; staff of Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation; and the host of family and friends who loved and served Ira throughout his lifetime. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
