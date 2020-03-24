MOCKSVILLE - Ms. Emmie Jane Billings, 80, of Ijames Church Road, died Sunday, Mar. 22. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 25, at Rachel Baptist Church Cemetery in Roaring River. Eaton Funeral Service.

